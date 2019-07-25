Rajya Sabha clears RTI Bill; Parliament session to go on till August 7

-
The government has decided to extend Parliament session till August 7, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in the House on Thursday, after the Triple Talaq Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.
The Right to Information (RTI) Amendment Bill was also passed in the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote.
The decision to extend the session was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, sources said.
The Bill seeking to penalise the practice of instant triple talaq was passed in the Lok Sabha. Several amendments moved by the Opposition were defeated.
