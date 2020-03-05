Rare whiskey, wine, luxury handbags: You could have made a fortune in these

An investment in a luxury rare whiskey 10 years ago and you would have made a fortune. According to Knight Frank Wealth Report 2020, an investment in a rare whiskey in 2010 would have fetched a huge return of 564 per cent in a 10-year period, followed by cars, art and wine, which moved up by 194 per cent, 141 per cent and 120 per cent, respectively during this period.

However, the annual change for 2019 reveals a different picture. Debuting as a luxury investment asset, collectable handbags rose 13 per cent in value in 2019, outperforming other major categories including arts, cars, ...