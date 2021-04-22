Raw material imports from US to produce vaccines may take a month

It may take over a month for India to be able to import certain raw materials from the US that are required for producing Covid-19 vaccines. “Discussions are going on at the highest level between both nations. Some progress on the matter can be expected over the next four-six weeks,” a person aware of the matter said.

The Joe Biden administration’s decision to invoke the US Defense Production Act has blocked exports of crucial raw materials used in vaccine production. The law requires local manufacturers to prioritise central government orders, a decision that was taken to ...