RBI goes slow on gold, consumers follow suit as prices turn prohibitive

Rising have prompted the Reserve Bank of India to apply the brakes to its purchase of the metal as a forex reserve asset. After the last offtake of 5.6 tonnes this April, the apex bank has not made any fresh purchases. Indian consumers have followed RBI, bringing down imports of the precious metal sharply over the past two months to a three-year low in August.

According to the data from the International Monetary Fund's International Financial Statistics (IFS), RBI has been holding 618 tonnes of gold as part of its forex reserves since April this year.

While Indian consumers bought heavily during the April-June quarter, July imports were down from 72 tonnes a year ago to 38 tonnes. According to a Reuters report today, a government official estimated August gold imports dipping to a three-year low of 30 tonnes, from 111.5 tonnes a year ago, translating into a year-on-year drop of as much as 73 per cent. The import bill is pegged at $1.37 billion, down 62 per cent.

The price of gold, which rose by about 25 per cent in rupee terms in a quarter, is acting as a natural deterrent to a rising gold import bill. In the April-July period, the import bill increased by 15.5 per cent. But now, there is every sign that demand has been drying at current price levels.

Said Somasundaram PR, India MD of World Gold Council: “Import of gold or Current Account Deficit are not the central issues now. Gold already faces muted demand due to a 25 per cent increase in rupee-based prices in recent months, which naturally deters buying. Any further curbs will not only exacerbate the woes of this industry but also add to the negative sentiment underpinning forecasts of economic growth and employment. Imports are already at a multi-year low, and are being replaced by rising levels of recycled or scrap gold, which may touch unprecedented levels in 2019.”

Recycled or old gold sale has seen a sharp increase in offtake with prices rising. In the June quarter, such sale against cash amounted to 37 tonnes and is only increasing. A player in Mumbai's Zaveri bazar said old-gold traders, who were receiving two kg of the metal on average for scrapping earlier, are now seeing 10 kg a day coming to their establishments.

Meanwhile central banks globally also slowed down gold buying in July, according to a report released by the World Gold Council today. WGC said in a statement quoting its Director of Market Intelligence, Alistair Hewitt, “Net purchases of gold by central banks in July was a modest 13.1 tonnes. This is 90 per cent lower than June and the lowest level of monthly net purchases since August 2017.”

Of this, gross purchases of a tonne or more totalled 35.5 tonnes, while gross sales of 22.4 tonnes were entirely due to the reduction in Uzbekistan’s gold reserves. And on a year-to-date basis, central bank net purchases are now above the 400-tonne level. This continues to be the highest level of accumulation since they became net purchasers on an annual basis since 2010.