Up in the air: Emerging-market rebound uncertain as Covid-19 runs riot
Business Standard

RBI monetary policy: As economic contraction looms, majority see rate pause

Contracting economy, rising bond supply, inching up of long-term rates reduce prospects of successive rate cuts

Anup Roy  |  Mumbai 

\Opinions are divided about the course of action the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could possibly take in the upcoming monetary policy review. This is because a contracting economy due to coronavirus (Covid-19) along with lockdowns, rising bond supply and inching up of long-term rates reduce the marginal efficacy of successive rate cuts.

A Business Standard poll of 10 economists and bond market participants does not come to a conclusion as to whether the RBI would cut rates or exercise a pause. There are some expectations of a cut on the reverse repo side and there may be further ...

First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 06:02 IST

