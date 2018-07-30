RBI monetary policy: No urgency for back-to-back rate hikes, says expert

Forecasting the timing of the monetary policy action is a hazardous task when the expectation is of a very shallow rate hike cycle. At these times, monetary policy gets elevated to a ‘craft’ from an ‘art’. Also, there are conflicting signals.

Much lower than expected June CPI, range-bound oil prices/currency and mildly softer growth would be pitted against sustained elevated core and risks from high MSP increase, in the August meeting. The fear of an adverse base effect driven rise in June CPI turned out to be pretty much a false alarm. High frequency daily ...