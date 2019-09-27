Reaching out: Govt gears up to widen cooking gas coverage in J&K

The government is in the process of expanding cooking gas coverage in Jammu & Kashmir as part of its strategy to bring life back to normal in the state. The plan is to ensure 100 per cent liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) penetration by December this year.

In addition, around 700 retail outlets are expected to come up in the state under recent tenders floated by the three oil marketing companies — Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL). At least 65,000 households are estimated to be part of LPG network in the ...