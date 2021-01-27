Reality check on economic surveys: A case of hits and misses on GDP numbers

If someone were to rate the finance ministry's advisors on the accuracy of their economic growth forecasts during the Modi government, he would, in all probability given them 5 marks out of 10. Of the seven surveys presented during the regime, three predicted either a somewhat correct number or underestimated the actual growth.

One of the surveys can't be given a score because the base year changed in between. The remaining Three surveys, all presented during the past three years, were way off the mark in predicting growth numbers. Let us analyse each of these surveys, two days ...