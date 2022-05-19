Recommendations of GST Council not binding on the Centre, states: SC

The on Thursday said the recommendations of the are not binding on the central government and states.

The apex court added that the Parliament and state legislatures possess equal powers to legislate on (GST) and it is for the to advise suitably, the court added.

A bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud held that the Parliament intended that the recommendations of the will have persuasive value, according to Live Law report.

"Recommendations of GST council are product of collaborative discussion. It is not imperative that one of the federal units must always possess a higher share", Justice Chandrachud read out the opeartive portion of the judgment.

"The Union and states have simultaneous powers to legislate on GST and constitution does not envisage a repugnancy provision, and GST council must work in harmonious manner to achieve workable solution," he added.

The bench stated that Article 279A of the Constitution does not begin with a non-obstante clause and Article 246A does not envisage a repugnancy provision. Indian federalism is a dialogue in which state and centre always engages in a dialogue, the bench stated in a judgment which emphasized the importance of the principles of "cooperative federalism".