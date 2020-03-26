Renewable energy power generation classified as essential services

The government on Thursday classified generation as an essential operation and allowed the movement of products needed for it.

The ministry of new and asked all states to exempt generating stations from Section 144, nationwide lockdown, curfew and any restrictions in the movement of necessary staff and products.

"Renewable energy generating stations generate electricity and supply to the grid when conventional power plants may not be be running at optimal levels due to fuel supply concerns," it said.

The letter was addressed to chief secretaries, all district magistrates, police commissioners, urban local bodies and municipal corporations of all states.