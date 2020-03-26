Renewable energy power generation classified as essential services

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus outbreak: Sebi eases compliance requirements for brokers, MFs
Coronavirus LIVE: Govt stimulus to cover 800 mn Indians amid lockdown
Coronavirus outbreak: Start-up entrepreneurs call for lockdown across India
Why 96 MPs are scared after Kanika Kapoor tests positive of coronavirus
In pictures: Bustling Delhi empties out on Day 1 of lockdown
-
The government on Thursday classified renewable energy generation as an essential operation and allowed the movement of products needed for it.
The ministry of new and renewable energy asked all states to exempt renewable energy generating stations from Section 144, nationwide lockdown, curfew and any restrictions in the movement of necessary staff and products.
"Renewable energy generating stations generate electricity and supply to the grid when conventional power plants may not be be running at optimal levels due to fuel supply concerns," it said.
The letter was addressed to chief secretaries, all district magistrates, police commissioners, urban local bodies and municipal corporations of all states.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU