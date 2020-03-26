JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Centre to hike monthly quota of subsidised foodgrains to 7 kg per person
Business Standard

Renewable energy power generation classified as essential services

The ministry asked all states to exempt renewable energy generating stations from Section 144, nationwide lockdown, curfew and any restrictions in the movement of necessary staff and products.

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

Renewable Energy, solar, wind, clean, green
The union ministry said these renewable energy stations are critical for power supply situation in the country.

The government on Thursday classified renewable energy generation as an essential operation and allowed the movement of products needed for it.

The ministry of new and renewable energy asked all states to exempt renewable energy generating stations from Section 144, nationwide lockdown, curfew and any restrictions in the movement of necessary staff and products.

"Renewable energy generating stations generate electricity and supply to the grid when conventional power plants may not be be running at optimal levels due to fuel supply concerns," it said.

The letter was addressed to chief secretaries, all district magistrates, police commissioners, urban local bodies and municipal corporations of all states.

First Published: Thu, March 26 2020. 00:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU