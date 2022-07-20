Renting apartments gets costlier for companies with new GST rates in effect

-
ALSO READ
Planning to buy a house in Delhi? Check factors to consider, other details
US house prices hit record high, home sales tumble in March
K Hospitality executes expansion in India and outside amid Omicron wave
Get an accurate estimate of price before putting your house on the sale
North-eastern states lag in PMAY-G with house completion rate just over 50%
-
As the revised rates of GST after the 47th GST Council Meet came into effect earlier this week, apartments for senior executives rented by companies will now cost more. The rent of apartments for top executives will attract an 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST).
While commercial properties such as offices or retail space on lease earlier attracted GST, the lease of residential properties by companies or individuals did not attract any tax.
Firms renting out apartments will pay GST as pure cost, and no tax credit will be available.
An Input Tax credit means claiming GST paid on purchasing Goods and Services can be set off against future tax liability.
Talking to The Economic Times, Vivek Jalan, Partner at Tax Connect Advisory, said, "This would have a big impact on corporations who take guest houses on rent or take residential houses on rent for the use of their employees."
He added, "Furthermore, going by experience in such cases, the input tax credit (ITC) of GST on this rent paid by corporates may be disputed by the GST department arguing on the basis of Section 17(5)(g) of the CGST Act 2017 where the ITC of GST paid for any service for personal consumption is blocked."
"The new GST law would increase the cost of every rent agreement where the transaction involves a registered person, such as a company or a corporation. The 18% additional cost on the rent could either be borne by the company or the landlord, depending upon the commercial arrangement thereof, " a tax partner at KPMG India, Abhishek Jain, told ET.
For example, if a landlord rents an apartment to a company for its CFO at Rs 1 lakh per month, a GST of Rs 18,000 will be charged monthly. It depends on landlords and companies who will bear the cost of GST; either they can split the cost or absorb it entirely, the ET report said.
Pradeep Prajapati, the founder of Wealthvisory Capital, told ET that this move will "affect high-end rental transactions in metro cities as many MNCs take apartments on rent by paying anywhere between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 15 lakh a month and give them to top executives."
However, this GST rate change will not affect the overall rental market as tenants, who mostly comprise the salaried class, will not be affected by the move.
"It would not have any impact on the total outgoing for self-employed professionals and small business owners. However, residential leasing is an inherent demand which will not evaporate merely by higher taxation. Certainly, there will be a marginal slump or rental stagnation, and rental yields in top cities can moderate in the coming months, as the market acclimates to the new tax-induced dynamics," Piyush Bothra, Co-Founder and CFO, Square Yards, told ET.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU