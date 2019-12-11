JUST IN
With 23 starvation deaths in 4 years, Jharkhand struggles to curb hunger
Resurgence of Bengali-phobia driving anti-CAB protests in Assam

The fears of the ethnic population stem from the fact that Assam continues to be a society that feels it is becoming more 'Bengali' and less 'Assamese'

Sai Manish  |  New Delhi 

North-East India is a divided house over the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) with the most vociferous protests being witnessed in Assam. The Modi government’s decision to grant non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan citizenship has led to students, political parties and civil society groups hitting the streets in Assam.

Such massive fears stem from the fact that Assam continues to be a society that feels it is becoming less ‘Assamese’. Why do Assamese fear the CAB? A part of the answer lies in neighbouring Bangladesh, from where millions of people have ...

First Published: Wed, December 11 2019. 12:05 IST

