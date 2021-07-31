Retail, agri loans grow in June as states begin to ease Covid-19 curbs

-
ALSO READ
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
RBI's monetary and Centre's fiscal policy are moving hand-in-glove
RBI Monetary Policy: Rate sensitive sectors may have been disappointed
-
Credit in retail and farming gathered pace on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in June 2021, reflecting a rise in economic activity as states begin to ease curbs gradually.
However, credit growth of industry and services sector decelerated in the reporting month (June 2021), according to Reserve Bank of India data.
Loans to agriculture and allied activities showed an accelerated growth of 11.4 per cent in June 2021 as compared to 2.4 per cent in June 2020. Loan growth reflects better harvest in the Rabi season and prospects of a good monsoon for the third year in a row, said senior public sector bank executives.
Retail loans, covering housing and vehicles, among others, registered an accelerated growth of 11.9 per cent in June 2021 compared to 10.4 per cent a year ago. This is primarily due to accelerated growth in vehicle and gold loans.
According to RBI data in the pre-pandemic phase of 2019-20, YoY growth in retail credit was 16.6 per cent in June 2019.
In the industry segment, overall credit growth shrunk by 0.3 per cent in June 2021 from growth of 2.2 per cent a year ago.
Size-wise, credit to large industries shrunk by 3.4 per cent in May 2021 as compared to a growth of 3.6 per cent a year ago.
Credit to medium industries rose by 54.6 per cent in June 2021 compared to a contraction of nine per cent a year ago.
Credit growth to micro and small units accelerated to 6.4 per cent in June 2021 compared to a contraction of 2.9 per cent in June 2020.
Credit demand by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) increased to near pre-pandemic levels in June 2021, recovering after a drop in loan enquiries in April and May due to the second wave, revealed the SIDBI-TransUnion CIBIL report.
The reading on the index of credit enquiries fell from 139 in March to 67 in April before inching up to 75 in May. It moved up to 95 in June, said CIBIL.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU