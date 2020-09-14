Retail inflation dips marginally to 6.69% in Aug, core prices up 5.8%

-
ALSO READ
CPI-based inflation rose to 6.1% in June; food inflation eased to 7.9%
CPI-based inflation above MPC comfort range for fourth straight month
GST effect: How retail inflation rate changed over the last 3 years
Retail inflation slows down to 5.91% in March on easing food prices
WPI-based inflation eases to 2.26% in February on cheaper food items
-
Retail inflation fell marginally to 6.69% per cent in August compared 6.73 per cent in July, while CPI core price inflation came in at 5.8% against 5.7% month-on-month.
According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the combined food price inflation came in at 9.05 per cent against 9.6% in July.
Prices of pulses and related products also fell marginally to 14.4% per cent against 15.92% in July.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU