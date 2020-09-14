JUST IN
Retail inflation dips marginally to 6.69% in Aug, core prices up 5.8%

The combined food price inflation came in at 9.05 per cent against 9.6% in July

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Retail inflation fell marginally to 6.69% per cent in August compared 6.73 per cent in July, while CPI core price inflation came in at 5.8% against 5.7% month-on-month.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the combined food price inflation came in at 9.05 per cent against 9.6% in July.

Prices of pulses and related products also fell marginally to 14.4% per cent against 15.92% in July.
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 17:47 IST

