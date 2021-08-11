Rs 6 trillion asset monetisation plan in the offing, says DIPAM secretary

The government is working on a Rs 6 trillion asset monetisation plan that will include a range of assets including pipelines of (PGCIL) and national highways, among others, said Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

“National monetisation plan will have a range of assets from Power Grid pipelines to national highways, toll operate transfer (TOTs),” said Pandey.

The InvIT of (PGCIL) was done successfully and which has led to regulatory systems being put in place. The second InvIT by the PSU is expected soon and is in the pipeline, Pandey said.

Tenders for public private partnerships (PPP) in railway stations have also been announced, and the model has been successful in managing airports.

“There is a big asset monetisation pipeline where private sector participation is anticipated,” Pandey said.

The government has also developed an asset monetisation dashboard for monitoring real-time progress of its asset monetisation pipeline, and providing visibility to investors.

Policy think tank NITI Aayog has finalised the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) of potential brownfield infrastructure assets, and a Rs 2.5 trillion target was given to government departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs). The monetisation pipeline has been created for a four-year period from financial year 2021-22 to 2024-25. For the next 4-5 years, the Centre is also likely to set a target of Rs 3 trillion for states under the national asset monetisation pipeline, Business Standard had earlier reported.