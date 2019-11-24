Rural India open defecation free? Not quite, shows NSO survey report

The latest official survey conducted by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that more than one-fourth households in villages had no access to Around 71.3 per cent rural households and 96.2 per cent urban households had access to during 2018, according to the NSO’s ‘Drinking Water, Sanitation, Hygiene and Housing Condition in India’ report released on Saturday. The survey was conducted between July and December 2018.

The findings have come more than a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared to be free (ODF) .

According to the survey, a household had access to toilet if majority of its members had the facility of using it. This included exclusively used by households, commonly used in the same building or public use toilets with or without payment.

In 2014, the National Democratic Alliance government had set a target of making rural areas free by October 2, 2019 by launching the Swachh Bharat Mission. One of the targets was to “provide access to toilet facilities to all rural households in the country.”

“Today, has declared itself ‘ free’. This is the strength and proof of success of the Swachh Bharat Mission. We are getting appreciated and awarded for providing toilets to over 660 million people in 60 months by building 110 million toilets in five years,” Modi said at a function in Gujarat to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

Two two data sets presented in the survey report – household access to toilets and benefits received from government schemes on sanitation – were at the heart of a disagreement between the and the government on the official survey results, leading to a six-month delay in the release of the report.

Significantly, half of the rural households in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha had no access to toilets during 2018, meaning they were defecating in the open, according to the survey report. During 2012, 75 per cent and 81 per cent rural households in UP and Odisha, respectively, had no access to toilets.

UP was declared ODF by December 2018 as it showed that all rural households had access to toilets. Open defecation was also prevalent in a state like Gujarat which was declared ODF way back in February 2018. Gujarat had 14 per cent households with no access to toilets during 2018.

However, the households with access to toilets have grown significantly from when the previous round of survey was conducted by between July and December 2012. Back then, 40.6 per cent rural and 91.2 per cent urban households had access to toilets. At an overall level, 20 per cent households in India had no toilet access during 2018, compared to 63 per cent during 2012.

Despite launching the Swachh Bharat Mission in October 2014, only 17.4 per cent of rural households reported receiving benefits from the government schemes for building sanitation facility during the last three years, the NSO survey report showed. About 80 per cent rural households reported not receiving benefits from sanitation-related government schemes ever.

The ministry of drinking water and sanitation, which was a part of the working group (or an expert committee) of the survey, had expressed concerns related to some findings of the report.

On May 27, when the working group met to approve the report, the ministry said that the data on proportion of households with access to toilets in “was on the lower side” and should be re-examined. It also said that the data on share of households who didn’t receive benefits from sanitary schemes of the government “was on the higher side,” according to documents reviewed by Business Standard.

The ministry said the findings of the survey did not match the administrative data. It also cited a ‘large scale third-party’ survey titled ‘National Annual Rural Sanitation Survey 2017-18’ under the World Bank-supported project which found rural toilet usage to be around 93.4 per cent. According to the ministry’s own data, the national rural sanitation coverage went up from 39 per cent in 2014 to 98 per cent until January 2019.

However, the working group asked the ministry to verify its own data and had found no problems with the NSO report.

When the report was made public on Saturday, it came with certain caveats. “It may be noted that there may be respondent bias in the reporting of access to latrine as question on benefits received by the households from government schemes was asked prior to the question on access of households to latrine,” the survey report said.

What NSO essentially meant was that the surveyors asked people whether they received sanitary scheme benefits from the government or not before they asked the question related to access to toilets. “There may be an inherent tendency of the respondent to give a negative reply on the presumption or expectation that a negative reply on benefits received and access to facilities, may help them to get additional benefits through government schemes. This respondent bias is difficult to isolate and measure using conventional survey techniques,” the NSO report said. It added that the gaps will be plugged in the survey which will begin in 2020.

Between 2014-15 and 2018-19, the central government had released around Rs 36,000 crore to state governments, under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin).