Covid-19 crisis: Adityanath says returning migrants are assets, not burden
Business Standard

Safe future: How India lags in meeting the sustainable development goals

Unplanned exploitation of environment in recent decades has not only altered its balance but is also leading to catastrophic events like super cyclones

Arnab Dutta 

Sustainable development is crucial for a secure and safe future

From providing livelihood to captivating us with its beauty and secrets, environment plays a key role in the sustenance of all species on earth.

But unplanned exploitation of environment in recent decades has not only altered its balance but is also leading to catastrophic events like super cyclones, tsunamis and landslides – resulting in loss of life and property.

A report by Centre for Science and Environment shows how a large part of the country lags in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals – crucial for a secure and safe future.


First Published: Thu, June 04 2020. 21:58 IST

