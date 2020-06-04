Safe future: How India lags in meeting the sustainable development goals

From providing livelihood to captivating us with its beauty and secrets, environment plays a key role in the sustenance of all species on earth.
But unplanned exploitation of environment in recent decades has not only altered its balance but is also leading to catastrophic events like super cyclones, tsunamis and landslides – resulting in loss of life and property.
A report by Centre for Science and Environment shows how a large part of the country lags in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals – crucial for a secure and safe future.
