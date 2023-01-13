JUST IN
Business Standard

Safety audit of 19,300 km of national highways completed till Dec

During FY22, safety audit of 16,500 km of national highways was undertaken

Topics
National Highways | indian government | audit

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Road contruction, infrastructure projects, highways

The government on Friday said safety audit of 19,300-kilometre of national highways has been completed till December in the current fiscal.

During FY22, safety audit of 16,500 km of national highways was undertaken.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been conducting safety audits on national highways at the planning, construction, operations, and maintenance stages, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

NHAI has made third-party road safety audit at Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage mandatory for all the projects.

For all new projects, the DPR will be safety audited by a team of independent safety consultants, and the recommendations of the safety auditors will be taken into account during further stages of design.

Further, the safety review of the DPRs is undertaken by dedicated road safety officers at NHAI to ensure that all the necessary safety measures have been incorporated.

The audit was done by safety auditors specialised in safe roads engineering studies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 18:50 IST

