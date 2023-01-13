Safety audit of 19,300 km of national highways completed till Dec

The government on Friday said safety of 19,300-kilometre of has been completed till December in the current fiscal.



During FY22, safety of 16,500 km of was undertaken.



Authority of India (NHAI) has been conducting safety audits on national highways at the planning, construction, operations, and maintenance stages, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.



NHAI has made third-party road safety at Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage mandatory for all the projects.



For all new projects, the DPR will be safety audited by a team of independent safety consultants, and the recommendations of the safety auditors will be taken into account during further stages of design.



Further, the safety review of the DPRs is undertaken by dedicated road safety officers at NHAI to ensure that all the necessary safety measures have been incorporated.



The audit was done by safety auditors specialised in safe roads engineering studies.

