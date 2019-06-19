Sasan UMPP gets regulatory approvals for meeting new environmental norms

Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project (UMPP) has received a specific regulatory recommendation from the Central Electricity Authority for implementation of the (FGD) system to meet the new prescribed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

notified new as per Environment (Protection) Amendment Rules 2015, to minimise pollution in thermal power plants. All thermal power plants are required to comply with new by September 2022.

Sasan UMPP, which has six generating units of 660 MW each, will implement the system to control sulphur dioxide emissions, using innovative project execution techniques to minimize down-time of units during commissioning of the system, Reliance Power said in a note.

has earlier obtained approval from the for implementation of the system as change in law, pursuant to the provisions of power purchase agreement with procurers, which will enable recovery of increased cost of generation due to implementation of FGD system.