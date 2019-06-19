JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Mining industry seeks export duty waiver on non-metallurgical grade bauxite

EAC-PM rejects Arvind Subramanian's claims on over-estimation of GDP
Business Standard

Sasan UMPP gets regulatory approvals for meeting new environmental norms

MoEFCC notified new environmental norms to minimise pollution in thermal power plants. All thermal power plants must comply with them by September 2022

Jyoti Mukul  |  New Delhi 

power
Representative Image

Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project (UMPP) has received a specific regulatory recommendation from the Central Electricity Authority for implementation of the Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) system to meet the new environmental norms prescribed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

MoEFCC notified new environmental norms as per Environment (Protection) Amendment Rules 2015, to minimise pollution in thermal power plants. All thermal power plants are required to comply with new environmental norms by September 2022.

Sasan UMPP, which has six generating units of 660 MW each, will implement the FGD system to control sulphur dioxide emissions, using innovative project execution techniques to minimize down-time of units during commissioning of the FGD system, Reliance Power said in a note.

Sasan UMPP has earlier obtained approval from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission for implementation of the FGD system as change in law, pursuant to the provisions of power purchase agreement with procurers, which will enable recovery of increased cost of generation due to implementation of FGD system.
First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 17:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU