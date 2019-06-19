Sasan UMPP gets regulatory approvals for meeting new environmental norms

-
Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project (UMPP) has received a specific regulatory recommendation from the Central Electricity Authority for implementation of the Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) system to meet the new environmental norms prescribed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
MoEFCC notified new environmental norms as per Environment (Protection) Amendment Rules 2015, to minimise pollution in thermal power plants. All thermal power plants are required to comply with new environmental norms by September 2022.
Sasan UMPP, which has six generating units of 660 MW each, will implement the FGD system to control sulphur dioxide emissions, using innovative project execution techniques to minimize down-time of units during commissioning of the FGD system, Reliance Power said in a note.
Sasan UMPP has earlier obtained approval from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission for implementation of the FGD system as change in law, pursuant to the provisions of power purchase agreement with procurers, which will enable recovery of increased cost of generation due to implementation of FGD system.
