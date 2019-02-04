SBI chairman favours direct benefit transfer over farm loan waiver

State Bank of India's chairman on Monday said that the bank is in favour of direct benefit transfer (DBT) over farm loan waiver as the former is more efficient in addressing the concerns of farmers.

He said the country is already seen moving towards to farmers as indicated by certain states in the recent past along with such announcement in the last week.

"India is at the last leg of loan waiver. Because, as a country, India can't afford to have both farm loan waiver and to farmers. I am all for DBT," Kumar said here.

"We have seen announcement of schemes in states like Telangana and Odisha. Recent budget also has such provisions. So, I feel, the phenomenon is catching up. This is a clear trend."

Just announced Union budget has provisions under which Rs 6,000 will be directly transferred to farmers' accounts in three tranches per year. This concept of DBT to farmers was first introduced by Telangana in which the state promised to transfer Rs 4,000 to every farmer per acre of agricultural land per season, under its Rythu Bandhu scheme. Similarly, Odisha has announced to pay Rs 5,000 to every farmer per season as part of the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme.

While many Indian states have seen spate of loan waiver announcements in the last few months, DBT is preferred for its efficacy in reaching out to real farmers.

The SBI chairman, who was in Bengaluru to felicitate 20 young achievers under the age 20 as part of the bank’s initiative to popularize its digital banking initiative 'YONO', also said that the bank is likely to launch a dedicated marketplace for farmers to be known as 'Yono Krishi' by April this year.

"The whole ecosystem for farmers will be part of this app. Farmers can get weather-related information to purchase of their inputs through this app. So, in a way, it will be marketplace," Kumar said. "Even we are planning to disburse agri loan products like agri gold loan, (KCC) loan through this app."

The bank is also planning to come up with mobile app-based products targeting global customers and businesses.