Sebi seeks details of MFs' investment, exposure in debt-ridden IL&FS group

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought details of investment and exposure in the debt-ridden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) group from major asset management companies (AMCs) and other financial institutions. Sebi wrote to fund houses and other institutions on September 22, asking them to furnish information with respect to investments in IL&FS group companies in their portfolio, said an official.

These fund houses have been asked to specify their exposure in IL&FS and its associate entities. The details include portfolio management ...