Sell unsold units at 'no-profit-no-loss' to boost liquidity: Nitin Gadkari

The outbreak of coronavirus disease has impacted the real estate sector, which was already reeling from the demand slowdown, the road, transport and highways minister said

Agencies 

Nitin Gadkari
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday exhorted real estate players to sell unsold housing units, even at no-profit-no-loss, to boost their liquidity condition and save interest cost on loans.

The outbreak of coronavirus disease has impacted the real estate sector, which was already reeling from the demand slowdown, the road, transport and highways minister said while addressing a webinar organised by realtors' body NAREDCO.

Promising his full support, Gadkari, who also holds the MSME portfolio, advised builders to send their representatives to ministries of housing and finance as well as the Prime Minister's Office to suggest ways to deal with the present crisis.

To tide over the crisis caused by Covid-19 and create housing demand, the senior minister offered a slew of suggestions to builders.
First Published: Wed, April 29 2020. 23:42 IST

