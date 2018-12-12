Shaktikanta Das, 'bureaucrat's bureaucrat' famous for his tact and tweets

The new governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Shaktikanta Das, gained fame of a sort during demonetisation.

As the person handpicked by the political leadership to face the media and explain the daily Reserve Bank of India notifications and dozens of rule changes to the general public, images of Das beamed into the living rooms of the nation every day for the month and a half. He was chosen for this task because, by all accounts, the government was apprehensive that then RBI governor Urjit Patel would lose his legendary temper at the first sign of a tough question had he been ...