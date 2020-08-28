JUST IN
Rural demand to aid recovery but can't substitute for urban demand: Report
Business Standard

Silver lining for an office property market hit hard by the pandemic

While there has been a significant decline in sales sequantially and annually, rents are holding in top markets, says one study

Raghavendra Kamath  |  Mumbai 

The office property segment has been hit hard by the pandemic and work from home norm in the last couple of months.

Demand has fallen 44 per cent in Q2 of CY2020 compared to the previous quarter and dropped 61 per cent on a yearly basis. However, the silver lining is that vacancy levels have not gone up and rents are holding in top markets, according to CRE MATRIX.

First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 17:03 IST

