A high-level delegation from is on a visit to mineral-rich Chhattisgarh to garner a first-hand understanding of the business environment and explore emerging opportunities.

The delegation is led by Counsel General of Ajeet Singh, Vice Counsel Ameen Raheem and Regional Director of Enterprises Aren Jhang Yiren. The team will look at key sectors that Singapore players can participate in.

“Besides the information technology, the team has showed interest in the health, higher education, energy, tourism and electronic park,” Managing Director of Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation (CSIDC) Sunil Mishra told Business Standard. Renowned academic institutions from Singapore may either tie-up or create its own set-up in the state.

The team members met the top officials of the state besides Chief Minister during their visit. The state agencies briefed the delegation about the

Mishra said the team had shown interest in investing in the upcoming Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated the country’s 10th Integrated Command and Control Centre at Naya Raipur - the upcoming capital city of Chhattisgarh and the country’s first smart greenfield city.

“We brief the Singaporean delegation about the state’s potential to become the logistic hub of the country after and assured all possible assistance for infrastructure building if companies wished to build specific parks,” Mishra said.

Singapore is currently on a mission to explore business opportunities in A team led by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) is presently on a visit to Bangladesh's Dhaka and Chittagong to study the investment potential.