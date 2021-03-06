Slow growth in allied activities drags farm sector growth, say experts

Gross value in agriculture and allied activities in FY21 is expected to grow by 3 per cent, according to the second advance estimates released a few weeks ago, making this the second-lowest rate of increase in the farm sector since 2016-17.

Though this rate, experts said, is near the long-term average growth of the sector, which is 3-3.5 per cent and is much better than the gross value added (GVA) in other sectors, it comes at a time when crop production, both according to the first and second advance estimates, is expected to be at record highs. GVA in agriculture and allied ...