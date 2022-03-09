-
ALSO READ
LIVE: 'Enough is enough,' says United Nations chief on Ukraine crisis
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
What is at stake for India as Russia invades Ukraine?
LIVE: 26 flights over next 3 days to bring back Indians from Ukraine
LIVE: 'US committed to do all necessary to make Ukraine war stop'
-
Soaring crude oil prices continue to dampen investor sentiment. While the benchmark indices managed to eke out about 1 per cent gain on Tuesday after four days of heavy losses, surging oil prices will continue to act as strong headwinds for the market in the near term, according to analysts.
Global research and brokerage house Credit Suisse has downgraded the Indian markets to ‘underweight’ from ‘overweight’, citing oil prices. The Brent crude price had touched nearly $140 a barrel on Monday, a level last seen 14 years ago. On Tuesday, it was trading around $132 a barrel.
“We tactically cut our India position from overweight to underweight. Higher oil prices hurt the current account, add to inflationary pressures, and increase sensitivity to Fed rate hikes,” said Credit Suisse in a note. The brokerage expects markets like Malaysia to gain from the surge in commodity prices.
Analysts said oil prices would overshadow the election results of five states, due on Thursday.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may win four out of the five states, according to exit polls. Under normal circumstances, the markets would have cheered such an outcome – with many seeing it as a precursor to the 2024 general elections.
“Macro headwinds may limit the euphoria of a BJP win for the markets,” said a note by Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE). “In our view, the increasing risks of elevated and persistent energy prices and their resulting impact on various macro parameters will remain the dominant theme in shaping the market direction in the near term.”
ALSO READ: Soaring crude oil price makes air travel dear
Not just oil, prices for several commodities have hit multi-year highs, stoking fears of stagflation.
The benchmark Sensex has dropped close to 14 per cent from its peak in October 2021. Much of the decline has come in the past two weeks after Russia attacked Ukraine. The impact of high oil prices will not reflect in this election results as the Centre has not yet revised prices of petrol and diesel. The market is keenly eyeing the government’s next move in this regard.
“The government may have to reduce excise duties of diesel and gasoline, increase minimum support prices (MSPs) sharply, and spend higher-than-allocated amounts in rural and social sector schemes, in order to provide some buffer to economically-weaker households,” said the note by KIE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU