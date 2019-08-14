Software, energy, realty at bottom of list in new company formation

Old-school cyber cafes, computer training centres, hardware service centres and mid-sized software firms grew at the slowest pace in terms of the number of new companies set up the past three years, according to a summary analysis of monthly data from Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). New companies in the energy sector in general, and renewable space in particular, and real estate developers too posted the slowest growth in numbers during this period.

The MCA releases monthly reports on the number of companies incorporated across sectors and states. This data shows that since 2016, ...