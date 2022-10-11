JUST IN
Sovereign Green Bonds: What lessons can India draw from other nations

As of mid-2022, there are 26 countries with combined volumes of $227 billion in sovereign green debt

Topics
Green bonds | India’s sovereign bonds | India bond market

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

Green bonds

The finance ministry announced last week that it would issue sovereign green bonds worth Rs 16,000 crore as part of its October-March (H2FY23) borrowing programme. With this, India will join a club of just 25 nations so far whose governments have issued bonds to exclusively fund climate sustainability and green infrastructure projects and initiatives.

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 08:05 IST

