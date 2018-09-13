State-owned firms cut dividends as cash reserves continue to dwindle

The combined dividend pay-out by public sector undertakings (PSUs), excluding banks and financials, declined nearly 10 per cent in 2017-18. This was the first time since 2014-15 - and only the second instance in a decade - when the dividend kitty shrank over the previous fiscal.

The cut in equity dividends paid by PSUs was despite profitability improvement, especially at oil companies and metal producers. The combined net profit of listed non-financial PSUs was up 9.5 per cent in 2017-18 to Rs 1.2 trillion, two-thirds of which was accounted for by oil & gas companies. The dividend ...