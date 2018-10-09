State-run fuel retailers may skip dividend payment to govt: TV reports

State-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) are likely to skip their dividend payout to the government for 2018-19, causing a hit of Rs 80-100 billion, according to television reports citing sources.

This could prove a significant dent in government finances, especially in a year when the Centre’s revenue through sale of shares in public companies is expected to fall Rs 300 billion short of target.

Amid a weakening of the rupee and high global prices, India's oil-marketing companies have been under immense pressure for some time. Also, to counter high retail petrol and diesel prices, besides reducing excise duty on these fuels by Rs 1.5 a litre, the government recently asked these companies to absorb Re 1 on sale of every litre, bringing down the effective petrol and diesel price by Rs 2.50 a litre. This move is also likely to hit their earnings during the year.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, the oil-marketing companies have also asked the government for an additional Rs 120 billion in subsidy payment for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and Government support for LPG and kerosene, constituting the petroleum subsidy, is set to increase by 66 per cent over the budgetary estimate for 2018-19. Based on the current prices of the two fuels, the subsidy on these might touch Rs 414.78 billion, against the targeted Rs 249.32 billion.