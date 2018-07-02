State scan: Farm loan waiver is a serious challenge for Kumaraswamy govt

The inaugural session of the 15th Karnataka Assembly beginning this Monday will be a test for the newly-formed coalition government.

The ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition is looking much more divided now than what it was a month ago, as against a formidable Opposition. The differences of opinion surfacing within the Congress, the larger coalition partner, especially the recent remarks by former chief minister Siddaramaiah that the coalition government may not last beyond the 2019 parliamentary election, has not only created a flutter in the political circle, it has ...