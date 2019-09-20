States need to jack up growth, India is not in 5% trajectory: Debroy

States that are lagging behind in terms of growth need to pull up their socks for India to remain in the 8-8.5 per cent trajectory, said Bibek Debroy, chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, at the CII (Confederation of Indian Industries) banking colloquium in Kolkata on Friday.

Also, there is no reason to be despondent about 5 per cent growth rate, as India was not on a 5 per cent growth trajectory, he said.

The lowest GDP projection for the year 2019-20, not only within the government, but also outside, is 6.2 per cent, which is not a reason for gloom, given what is happening in the external sector, Debroy added.

India's GDP grew at 5 per cent in the first quarter of FY20, the slowest in six years.

There is significant volatility in India’s GDP growth, and there have been cases when the rate was less than five per cent in one quarter, and in the very next quarter it went up to 7 per cent, he added.

“About 90-95 per cent of national income happens at the level of states, the exceptions being defence and railways. Hence, if we want to have 8-8.5 per cent rate of growth, that is not going to happen in Delhi but in states. There are several states, where since 2012-13, the average rate of GSDP growth is less than 6.5 per cent. Half the states are above average, and if others can jack up their rates of growth, then 8-8.5 per cent rate of growth is doable,” said Debroy.

In the period leading to the next Budget, there are going to be several extremely important changes, he added. The finances of the Union government are extremely stretched at the moment due to GST compensation to the states and the recommendation of the 14th Finance Commission.

The 15th Finance Commission is going to submit its recommendation by November-end, and the recommendations kick in from April 1, 2020, he added.

He also said GST collection has been revenue negative so far instead of revenue neutral. For revenue neutral the average GST rate for the country should be 17-18 per cent, but is now 14 per cent, said Debroy.