Steel industry hopes govt will bring clear policy to boost ecosystem

Chaudhary Birender Singh, Minister of Steel, to inaugurate MMMM 2018 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on August 29

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

The 12th edition of the Minerals, Metals, Metallurgy & Materials International Exhibition and Conference (MMMM 2018), one of the largest such event in Asia, will be inaugurated by Minister of Steel Chaudhary Birender Singh at New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan on Wednesday. The minister will also discuss the current challenges with global leaders and captains of India’s steel industry.

More than 400 exhibitors from 15 different countries are participating in MMMM 2018. It will have country-level participation from China, Austria, France, Finland, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, the UK and US, besides state-level participation from mineral-rich Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka and Gujarat. Trade delegations from 7 countries will visit MMMM 2018 for investment opportunities as well.

MMMM 2018 is supported and co-sponsored by the Union ministries of steel, mines, earth sciences, external affairs, commerce & industry, heavy industries and public enterprises, and micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME), besides the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR).

ALSO READ: Steel Ministry unveils sports policy, aims to groom Olympic medal hopes

Sanjeev Batra, director, ITEI, said the industry was hoping the government would initiate a clear policy to encourage long-term sustainability and positive ecosystem. As the US government is maintaining anti-dumping duties on steel bars from India but is ending them for Japan, Spain, and Brazil recently, MMMM 2018 will be a great opportunity for all stakeholders to meet, interact and network with entrepreneurs, consultants, editors, senior government officials, decision makers and industry leaders.
First Published: Tue, August 28 2018. 12:56 IST

