Story in numbers: From agriculture to construction, where do Indians work?

-
ALSO READ
India's sugar production seen rising again in the new season: USDA
Maha govt will amend agri law to protect interest of farmers: minister
US private sector adds 517,000 jobs in March on labour market recovery
Manufacturing employment nearly half of what it was five years ago
Covid impact: More women have exited formal employment in India than men
-
In 2013-14, as per the economic census, there were 59 million non-agricultural establishments employing 131 million persons. Disaggregation of the units by size shows that very small units with 1-5 workers were an overwhelming 96% and these employed 70% of the workforce in non-agricultural employment.
On the other hand, large units employing more than 100 workers were very few, amounting to just 0.06% of the nation's total non-agricultural units and employing only 8% of its non-agricultural workforce.
Currently, 43% of India's total workforce is employed in agriculture. Of the 57% non-agricultural jobs, the services and trade sector together account for the largest share at 32%, followed by construction and manufacturing with 12% each.
The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on India's economy and workforce. Given that a vast majority of India's employment is concentrated in very small units, it is critical for policy to reflect the needs of such a vast section of the population.
Stimulus packages that involve direct cash transfers can keep these units afloat. In order to provide such targeted support, there is an urgent need to plug gaps in data about the existence of such establishments and build a comprehensive directory. This will have far-reaching benefits that extend beyond the impact of pandemic and consequent lockdowns.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU