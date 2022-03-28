Strategy needed for 300 mt steel output target by 2030: Minister

-
ALSO READ
Rising oil can burn Rs 1-trillion hole in govt coffers in FY23: SBI report
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
Brace for higher commodity prices as Russia invades Ukraine: Analysts
Govt advisory on edtech firms: Is it moment of reckoning for sector?
Steel, auto, textile companies at heart of PLI scheme job target
-
Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Sunday said India needs to devise a strategy to reach the production target of 300 million tonnes (mt) steel by 2030 and 500 mt by 2047.
The production was 120 mt in 2021-22. There is also a need for suitable policy support to increase the production of iron ore production and other raw materials.
Apart from that, there is an urgent need to move towards green steel, in line with the government’s focus on Hydrogen, he said.
As a result, the iron and steel industry will be a big beneficiary as coal can be replaced by hydrogen and the industry’s dependence on import of coal also will go down.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU