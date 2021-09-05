Subdued govt spending despite high tax revenue may impact growth outlook

The government's expenditure has contracted in the first four months of the current financial year despite a surge in revenue, driven by tax collections, which may adversely impact economic growth as private investments are yet to pick up.

For instance, the government’s revenues from taxes have grown by 160.9 per cent in the first four months of FY22, while its spending has shrunk by five per cent during the period compared to that in the corresponding period of past year. In fact, tax collections at Rs 5.3 trillion during April-July this financial year were about 56 per ...