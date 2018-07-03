Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over foreign political donations

-
ALSO READ
Jaypee debt: Supreme Court directs group to deposit Rs 2 billion
SC allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad subject to certain conditions
SC seeks ideas from NGO to enforce anti-sexual harassment law at workplace
CJI sets up 5-judge constitution bench for major cases; 'rebels' left out
Cauvery water sharing: SC says Centre in 'sheer contempt' of its direction
-
The top court was hearing the PIL of the association which challenged that the amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010 through the Finance Act, 2016 and the Finance Act, 2018. “The said amendments have opened doors to unlimited political donations from foreign companies and thereby legitimising financial contributions received from foreign sources,” the plea, filed through advocates Prashant Bhushan and Pranav Sachdeva, read.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU