Synthetic yarn may get cheaper with anti-dumping duty removal on PTA

Polyester or synthetic yarn could get cheaper with union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman abolishing on Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) in the Union Budget on Saturday. This will make import of the petrochemical from Iran, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Taiwan and Thailand cheaper.

Once this key textile raw material becomes cheaper, domestic yarn manufacturers are expected to pass on the benefit to consumers. The benefits are not immediate as the material is being imported from other countries.

China has added huge capacities in recent quarters and there is a possibility of cheaper imports from that country after removal of this duty.

The finance minister has justified removal of on PTA in public interest and to make it easily available at competitive prices for unlocking immense potential in the textile sector. India’s PTA demand for domestic use was estimated at 7 million tonnes and almost half of it was imported.

PTA is a key raw material in synthetic yarn production on which was imposed to protect domestic manufacturers such as Reliance, IOC, and Materials Chemicals and Performance Intermediaries Private Limited (MCPI), which produce nearly 3.5 million tonnes PTA for the domestic market. The rest is exported. These companies will experience margin pressure on PTA.

K Ravichandran, Senior Vice President, Group Head-Corporate Ratings, Icra said, "Removal of anti-dumping duty (ADD) on PTA will put pressure on the realisations of domestic PTA manufacturers, and will lead to accelerated imports at a time when the market is facing a glut emanating from large capacity additions in China recently. As a result, the spread between PTA and Paraxylene should drop to below $100 per metric tonne in the near term. This spread had already started correcting in the last few quarters to $110-$120 per metric tonne from levels of $180 a year ago. This will be a credit negative for standalone PTA manufacturers, albeit integrated petrochemicals manufacturers should be able to withstand the squeeze."

JBF Petrochemical’s plant is 90 per cent ready but it is as of now stalled. Short-term fluctuations notwithstanding, polyester yarn prices in India were relatively high in a sluggish economy due to high input costs, including that of PTA.

Removal of anti-dumping duty on PTA will now allow Indian synthetic yarn spinners to access cheaper, good quality raw material from outside India, making their cost structure more efficient.

According to Rakesh Biyani, president of Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), removal of anti-dumping duty on PTA would potentially open up the MMF value chain, benefiting technical textiles, home furnishing, sportswear, sarees and dress materials, among others.

For instance, homegrown sports brands believe this would now lead to enhanced global competitiveness for mid-sized manufacturers.

"The domestic (sports gear) industry was not getting proper support in last 15-20 years leading to lot of factories getting closed. There is a huge gap in terms of sports gear manufacturing capabilities between India and other countries. Removal of anti-dumping duty on PTA will boost the moral for domestic industry which works on volume and every single penny matters in this industry," said Arun Pandey, founder of 'Seven by MS Dhoni' sports brand and CMD of Rhiti Group.

High prices of PTA had not only led to costlier synthetic textiles, thereby making Indian exporters non-competitive in the global market but also affected capacity utilisation due to staggered production.

Due to higher priced PTA as a raw material, synthetic textiles from India were 10 per cent costlier than their global counterparts leading to subdued exports.

According to O P Lohia, chairman and managing director, Indo Rama Synthetics Ltd., this augurs well for the industry at a time when textile exports had more or less stagnated at $36 billion.

"This will help the industry to be competitive. Due to high input cost, the local synthetic textile industry was facing competition from other destinations like Bangladesh in terms of cheaper imports. The move will now help create jobs and push up exports. PTA availability has been an issue and industry was running hand-to-mouth. In addition, there was roughly 10 per cent difference in pricing between Indian and overseas players," said Lohia.

Synthetic textile players will now be able to buy PTA which would be at par with global standard, said Makrand Appalwar, Managing Director, Emmbi Industries Ltd. "Cost efficiencies of Indian manufacturers will now get better and will have higher chance of better exports. It will take around 60-90 days for the budget announcement to finally take effect," he said.

The garment industry too has welcomed the move as it will provide a fillip to the entire man-made fibre (MMF) industry.