Tamil Nadu explores possibility of becoming a drone manufacturing hub

The government of is exploring the possibility of making the state a drone manufacturing hub using the technology developed by Anna University, Chennai. The state may set up a drone corporation to take steps in this regard.

The State Development Policy Council has conducted a discussion on setting up of the corporation, to explore the possibilities of making the state a drone manufacturing hub. The drones have wide scope for use in various sectors such as agriculture, disaster management, health, forest and wildlife, education, urban development, traffic management, mining etc. Mylswamy Annadurai, vice president, State Council for Science and Technology and a space science expert made a presentation on the project.

Various states are using drones to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, especially for surveilance and spraying of disinfectants, among others.