Tamil Nadu signs deals worth Rs 10,399 crore; to back data park in Chennai

on Monday said it had signed agreements worth Rs 10,399 crore that will create more than 13,000 jobs in the state, highlighting a deal to set up a in for at least Rs 3,000 crore.

The state signed preliminary investment agreements with Vikram Solar investment (Rs 5,423 crore), Elgi Equipments (Rs 250 crore), CGD Sathrai Pvt Ltd (Rs 250 crore), NDR Integrated Industrial Park (Rs 200 crore), and other companies.

Yotta Infrastructure, a subsidiary of the Hiranandani Group, along with Yotta agreed to invest Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 4,000 crores in the project over the next 10 years. The state government will support the project in the form of infrastructural support and regulatory approvals. The project on a 13-acre campus at the Hiranandani Parks on the Singaperumal-Oragadam highway is expected to generate around 2,000-2,500 direct and indirect jobs.





“ is of immense geographic significance since it will help us have a physical presence in South India. This move is in line with our vision of partnering in nation-building efforts by creating the technological infrastructure that will power Digital India,” said Darshan Hiranandani, Group CEO of Hiranandani Group.

The park will provide important cloud-based services to companies not only in the state but across India, said Dr Neeraj Mittal, MD & CEO, Guidance, Industries Department, Government of