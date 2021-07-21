Centre mulls Ordinance for past tax assessment as litigation mounts

The government is exploring legal options, including bringing an Ordinance, to tackle the problem of income-tax litigation on reassessment notices under old, time-barred norms, according to official sources. This has come in the wake of writ petitions filed by companies and individuals in recent weeks to challenge the validity of the notices issued by the tax department between April 1 and June 30 and under the old norms.

They said the department’s action was void and arbitrary because it could not extend the old provisions of the Act. More than a dozen assessees have secured an ...