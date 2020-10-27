Taxpayers can make payments under 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme till March 31

-
-
The government on Tuesday further extended the date for making payment without any addition under Vivad se Vishwas scheme by three months till March 31, 2021. However, declaration by taxpayers for opting dispute settlement under the scheme must be made by December 31, 2020.
The initial deadline of the scheme was extended from March 31, 2020 to June, 2020 and then again to December 31, 2020.
Finance secretary A B Pandey reviewed the progress under the scheme at a high-level meeting of senior officers through video conferencing.
"We need to advance the Vivad se Vishwas scheme with greater persuasion and perseverance and must reach out to the taxpayers to facilitate all necessary handholding," he said.
It was decided in the meeting to adopt a proactive approach for implementation of the scheme by approaching the taxpayers directly, guiding and facilitating them in filing of declarations and removing any difficulties or problems faced by them in availing the scheme.
It was further decided to have periodic review of the scheme every fortnight.
