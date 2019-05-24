Tech firms to woo new govt for boosting start-ups, help ease of business

Promoting start-ups and ease of doing business top industry leaders’ wish list to the Narendra Modi-led government during its second term, even as the technology industry cheered the NDA’s continuity at the Centre. This, they felt, will pave the way for faster implementation of existing proposals and schemes.

Supporting the continuity in the government, Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy said, “There are lots of things that are still work in progress like Startup India, Swachh Bharat and Make in India. These are all great initiatives of the first term and they ...