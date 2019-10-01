Tejas Express travellers to get partial refund if train is delayed

In a first-of-its kind move, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced it will partially refund money to passengers if the Tejas Express gets delayed. Besides, the company is offering a complimentary travel insurance coverage worth Rs 25 lakh to lure passengers.

The insurance will also include a coverage of Rs 1,00,000 against household theft and robbery during the travel period. Touted as a trial run for ‘private train operations’ in India, the Tejas will start running between New Delhi and Lucknow from October 4. Passengers will be ...