Telangana govt slashes FY20 budget citing slowdown impact on state finances

The Telangana government has reduced the annual budgetary expenditure for financial year 2019-20 by nearly 20 per cent to Rs 1,46,492 crore, from Rs 1,82,016.84 crore pegged earlier in March in the Vote on Account for the first six month period, citing the impact of the as the sole reason.

Presenting a full budget for the current financial year in the state legislative assembly on Monday, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao said the reduction in budgetary expenditure was inevitable as the country's has impacted the state's finances in great measure.

The latest figures would take the size of annual back by two years to the 2017-18 level when the state had announced Rs 1,49,645 crore (BE) expenditure and incurred a total expenditure of Rs 1,43,133 crore (Accounts) during the same period.

The shrinkage in resources at the government's disposal also dashed chief minister Rao's stated ambition of mobilising Rs two trillion every year during his second term.

As a consequence of the resource crunch, the government has directed all departments to clear pending bills first, before taking up any new work and also decided that the expenditure of all the major flagship projects would be met from resources to be raised outside the budget framework, Rao told the members.

However, the CM vowed to continue all the welfare programmes for the poor people and the farmers such as social security pensions, Rythu Bandhu, free power and crop loan waiver for farmers up to a limit of Rs 1 lakh, by providing adequate allocations in the current budget.

The government has allocated around Rs 9,000 crore for social security pensions, Rs 12,000 crore for Rythu Bandhu scheme and Rs 6,000 crore for farm loan waiver in first installment besides making significant budgetary provisions to other flagship welfare programmes.

"I regret that I am presenting the state budget for 2019-20 in the house when both the Centre and the State are going through a severe financial crisis. We have to tread carefully and cautiously during such testing times," the chief minister said in his budget speech.

Explaining the current state of affairs on revenue front, the chief minister said Telangana, which did not need the Centre's GST compensation until last year, had to take Rs 175 crore in April-May and a as much as Rs 700 crore in June-July as GST compensation in the current year. "The compensation taken during June and July was four times the compensation in April-May and this alone reflects the steep deterioration in the financial situation," Rao said.

In line with the stated financial situation, the state's estimated tax revenue of Rs 69,328.57 crore in the full budget reflects a growth of just 3.86 per cent over Rs 66,749.75 crore (revised estimate) in 2018-19. During the first quarter, tax revenue growth was only 5.46 per cent against an anticipated 15 per cent growth, as tax receipts had declined across revenue streams. However, revenues from stamps and registrations department were more or less an exception to the rule, with collections growing 17.5 per cent in the first four months of the current year as compared to 19.8 per cent growth the previous year.

In contrast to the growth of -14.16 per cent in non-tax revenue in the first four months period in this year, the government steeply raised the non-tax revenue target in the latest budget to Rs 15,875 crore from Rs 9,960 crore in the Vote on Account. Making sense of this change, the CM declared his government would raise additional resources by selling government land to meet the shortfall in development expenditure.

The state government has slashed the estimated grants-in-aid from the Centre by almost two thirds to Rs 8,177 crore from Rs 22,835 crore figure of the Vote on Account budget while keeping the share of Central Taxes more or less the same at Rs 19,718 crore.

The budget was presented with a revenue surplus of Rs 2,044 crore and a fiscal deficit of Rs 24,081 crore. The revenue expenditure of Rs 1,11,056 crore includes interest payment of Rs 14,574 crore on loans and the capital expenditure of Rs 17,274 crore includes a public debt payment of Rs 6,411 crore.

The state's outstanding public debt was pegged at Rs 2.05 trillion, or 21.49 per cent of GSDP. Besides, government guarantees outstanding stood at Rs 77,314 crore as on March 2019.