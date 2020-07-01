The impact of a surge in diesel prices on the fuel's usage in some sectors

On June 25, the price of diesel crossed that of petrol for the first time in Delhi, with the heavier fuel retailing in Delhi for Rs 79.88 per litre compared to Rs 79.76 for petrol. On July 1, diesel was retailing at Rs 80.53/litre compared to Rs 80.43 for petrol.

A major reason for the prices in Delhi can be attributed to the state government’s value-added tax. In other cities diesel continues to be retailed very slightly lower than petrol. However, central excise duties also play a substantial role in keeping the prices elevated, even though global crude prices remain ...