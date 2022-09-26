JUST IN
Amended Electricity Act 2022 sparks debate: States feel 'powerless'
Ayushman Bharat: Patients prefer private hospitals for govt schemes
Defence exports up 334% in last 5 yrs, now exporting to 75 nations: Govt
Story in numbers: Mystery of unknown sources of political party funding
Post FTA, non-petroleum exports to UAE up 14% in June-August: Govt
With comfortable coal stocks, no power crisis likely this festive season
Tax collections to continue rising trend in coming months, say experts
India matters more in current polarised world, says EAM Jaishankar
Jaishankar discusses Ukraine, G20 and UN reforms with Russia's Lavrov
393 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.65 trillion, says report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Amended Electricity Act 2022 sparks debate: States feel 'powerless'
Statsguru: Why is the cheetah reintroduction in India a challenge?
Business Standard

Europe's energy crisis: The looming winter of discontent that awaits India

Europe's bid to reduce its dependence on Russian gas ahead of the cold season will put pressure on prices and impact India's growing gas economy

Topics
Fuel prices | India | Russia

S Dinakar 

LNG
India’s LNG imports in August fell 19 per cent from a year earlier.

The dreary, cold months from December to February may prove to be the undoing of many a nation as they grapple with sky-high fuel prices — a result of the Ukraine conflict and the pandemic. Many — Europe, South Korea, Japan, and China — will still pull through on the strength of their wealth or because of strong storage infrastructure. But India will have its back to the wall.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Fuel prices

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 06:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.