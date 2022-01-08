The third wave in Indian aviation: A game changer for the sector globally

As we head into what is being loosely referred to as the third Covid-19 wave, India’s aviation industry is heading into a third wave of its own. This wave will be defined by three or four trends that will redefine and alter the landscape for Indian aviation after the pandemic, a game changer for the sector globally.

India’s short aviation history or the first wave began in the 1950s with the birth of Air India and Indian Airlines, the two publicly-owned and -run carriers. Air fares were exorbitant and flying was a luxury only a few could afford. Back in the day, it was not ...