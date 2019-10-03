There is no economic slowdown in Punjab, says CM Amarinder Singh

At a time when the country’s economy is battling a slowdown, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh believes the state is insulated from the crisis, with more investment flowing in and jobs being created. In an exclusive interview with Shine Jacob, on the sidelines of the India Economic Summit, he also talked about the steps that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take to revive the economy, and the future of the Congress. Edited excerpts:

With the Indian economy going through a slowdown, what are the issues being faced by you in the state?

It is a tough economic situation globally and in the country. But if somebody asks me about the economy of Punjab, I don’t see any such concerns. I think Punjab is unaffected by the crisis, because for some reason people are looking at us and money is coming into the system.

In the last two years, we have seen over Rs 50,000 crore, or over $7 billion, worth of investment coming to the state. This has never happened before. So, slowdown seems to not be a reality, at least for Punjab.

Do you think the slowdown has impacted the job market?

In my state, I have added over 1.1 million jobs in the last two years. We have our unique Ghar Ghar Rozgar scheme, whose recent edition just got concluded. This fifth edition created over 100,000 jobs. Also, a lot of youth were identified for self-employment projects which would be facilitated by the state government.

Are you seeing enough interest from foreign players?

Various companies from countries like Singapore, Germany and Japan, and their governments, have shown interest. There is nothing concrete on the ground, at present. So far, major investment commitments are coming from the Indian players.

The Japanese have agreed to come up with an industrial township for which they want about 1,200 acres of land. These initiatives will promote small and medium enterprises in the manufacturing sector. Overall, we are very optimistic about the future of foreign investment in the state.

Do you think the Union government is taking enough measures to revive the economy? What more can be done?

The Centre should create the right atmosphere for industry and also for more jobs to be created across the country. You have to give more incentives to revive industry and the economy. Take the case of the steel industry. Punjab has a steel city (Mandi Gobindgarh). We have more than 400 units there, of which majority are not working now.

You have to take relief measures for such units. We had given some relief to industry by bringing down tariff. To bring in more investment to the state, we have kept industrial power tariff as low as Rs 5 per unit for five years. This has helped a lot in creating investor interest. Measures should also be taken to boost consumer interest.

How is your party (the Congress) looking at Rahul Gandhi quitting as president? What is the future course of action?

I am sure that in due course, the leadership will take its final decision. But, Rahulji has opted out for the moment. Soniaji (Sonia Gandhi, the party president) has filled in the gap, and she had been party president for many years. I was president of the state unit in 1998. In due course, I am sure the younger generation in the Congress will take up leadership positions.